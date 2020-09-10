Cats Viewer Spots Disturbing Butthole They Forgot To Edit Out
We thought – hoped – they had edited out all the buttholes from Cats, and yet it turns out that we were sadly mistaken.
An eagle-eyed viewer has spotted a rather unnerving butthole in the already-alarming film, sparking fresh interest in the widely-rumoured ‘butthole cut’.
Be warned, once seen, this glimpse of furry butthole cannot be erased from your memory. Observe with caution.
The screengrabs were shared by Twitter user That Girl V, who tweeted:
I was today years old when I discovered that they failed to remove all the buttholes from the @catsmovie #releasethebuttholecut #ifoundthebuttholecut
There have long been whispers about a supposed ‘butthole cut’ of Cats, with one employee tasked with the job of painstakingly removing every single one. However, this has often been dismissed this as a myth.
Earlier this year, writer and director Ben Mekler tweeted the following email, sent to him by an anonymous crew member:
There were never shots of cats with butt holes. Or at least by design, None that I saw anyway. However, there were a dozen or so shots where the skin and fur sim was groomed or folded in a way that really REALLY looked like very furry lady genitals and buttholes by accident.
The task (as typical with heavy cg shows) fell on 2D to paint out the offending articles where it was brought up and spotted. Daily reviews were constant awkward discussions of people plucking up the courage to point things like this out; ‘Does that look like a fanny to you?’
We may never know the truth behind this legend, but these newly shared stills certainly raise some questions…
