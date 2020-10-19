CBeebies Presenter Praised For Teaching Kids About Race BBC

A mixed-race CBeebies presenter has been praised for teaching young viewers about race.

Ben Cajee has been presenting CBeebies House since 2005 and this morning decided to take a couple of minutes to teach kids about his heritage and the importance of being kind to each other.

Advert

Ben firstly started off about speaking about his parents explaining that his dad Yakub is Black, while his mother Fiona is white.

BBC

The 33-year-old said, ‘We’ve been friends for a really long time, so I thought I’d tell you a little bit about me and my family. My mum is called Fiona and she was born near Coventry and she is white. My dad is called Yakub and he was born in London and he is black.’

He continued, ‘Now as you know my name is Benjamin, but pretty much everyone calls me Ben. I was born in Ipswich and I am mixed race and I am really, really proud of that.’

Advert

Ben went on to explain how he got different attributes from different parents – he says he got his dark, curly hair from his dad, and his smile from his mum, for example.

Watch it here:

The presenter discussed the racism he has experienced in his life, explaining to the young viewers how people can sometimes be unkind to him.

Advert

Ben said:

Sometimes people have been unkind about what I look like and the colour of my skin, but I try and forget about those people and instead, focus on the people who are there for me and who supported me. They just like me for being me and they were my friends, and at the moment I think it’s really important to be kind because you never know you might just make someone’s day.

BBC

As well as this being aired on CBeebies, Ben shared the clip on Twitter this morning, October 19. Along with the video he wrote, ‘I don’t really have the words for this one – so I’m just going to leave it here. With love, always.’

Advert

Since sharing the video, it’s been liked almost 22,000 times, at the time of writing, and Ben has received masses of support with many applauding him for what he said.

Someone replied:

This is great. As someone who has seen first-hand that children do acknowledge and mock differences in appearance even at an early age, this was a vital message to put out. Hopefully, this encourages acceptance and conversation. Thank you.

Advert

One parent commented, ‘Thank you for sharing this Ben, I hope my boy never experiences any of the prejudices that you & his dad suffered from, but at least I know he has positive role models like yourself to look up to!’

Hats off to both Ben and CBeebies for covering such an important topic.