Chadwick Boseman Easter Egg Revealed From Netflix’s The Harder They Fall

Alamy/Netflix

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall features a heart-warming Easter egg dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther icon passed away at the age of 43 from colon cancer last year. It shook the world, fans and celebs alike, and the first anniversary of his death in August saw emotional tributes pour in from all across the world. His co-star Lupita Nyong’o said she missed ‘both his laughter and his silence in equal measure’.

The latest nod to the actor comes in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, a new, critically-acclaimed western led by an all-Black cast, including Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Regina King.

‘Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love (Majors) saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison,’ the official synopsis reads.

While only brief in the movie, coming in around 27 minutes in, it’s hard to miss the obvious link to Boseman when it appears. ‘A nice little easter egg from The Harder They Fall: The train is named C. A. Boseman, in tribute to the brilliant and beloved Chadwick Boseman,’ the streaming platform tweeted.

It’s been praised by fans, with one describing it as ‘simple but very effective’ and another saying it ‘got [them] in the feels’. ‘The nod to Chadwick Boseman in The Harder They Fall is really dope,’ another wrote, with several others saying he would have been perfect for a role in the film.

‘The train in The Harder They Fall being named the C. Boseman… and I was thinking of him the entire time,’ one user tweeted.

Netflix

Boseman’s last live-action performance was in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which he earned huge acclaim and an Oscar nomination. He also made a posthumous appearance in the MCU’s What If…? animated series, reprising his role of T’Challa with a Star Lord spin.

The show’s director Bryan Andrews recently told Variety, ‘I don’t know if he knew this, but there was planning to have Star Lord T’Challa spin off into his own show with that universe and crew. We were all very excited… we know he would have loved it, too. And then, you know, he passed, and so all that’s in limbo. So, who knows? Maybe one day.’

The Harder They Fall is streaming on Netflix now.