Chadwick Boseman Set To Make Oscars History

Chadwick Boseman is on track to make Oscars history.

The 43-year-old actor passed away in August after suffering for four years from colon cancer. His diagnosis was only made public following his death, after turning in terrific performances and forging an icon as T’Challa/Black Panther.

Awards season is starting to heat up as we approach the New Year. With smaller critics’ circles beginning to turn in their victors, Boseman’s tragic death may be followed by historic Oscar nominations.

Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods

Boseman has attracted universal acclaim for two major performances this year: a supporting turn in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods; and a lead role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside Viola Davis. Both films are available to stream on Netflix now.

Recently, he won Best Supporting Actor at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, with Delroy Lindo also picking up a statuette for Best Lead Actor. At the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, Boseman also picked up an award for his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom role. It’s early days, but the path is clear.

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

If Boseman was nominated at the Oscars for either performance, he’d be the seventh actor in history to earn a posthumous nomination. If he won, he’d be the third to ever win, alongside Network’s Peter Finch and The Dark Knight’s Heath Ledger.

However, if Boseman earned two posthumous Academy Award nominations, he’d be the first actor in Oscar history to do so.

Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods

While cinema has endured a tough year due to the current pandemic, there’s been some incredible work that’ll set the stage for an exciting awards race. While Boseman could win Best Actor, he faces competition from the likes of his fellow Blood Lindo, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Steven Yeun for Minari and Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal.

When it comes to Best Supporting Actor, it’s absolutely stacked. Next to Boseman, there’s Leslie Odom, Jr. for One Night in Miami, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah (if it releases on time), Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Stanley Tucci for Supernova, among many others.

A Best Actor nomination for Boseman is far more likely than Best Supporting, although if critics’ circles continue to dish out accolades for the actor, Academy Award success awaits.

