Chadwick Boseman Used His Salary To Pay Sienna Miller More Money When Studio Refused
Sienna Miller has revealed how Chadwick Boseman sacrificed some of his own salary to ensure she was paid the amount she asked for after the studio refused to do so.
Tributes to the Black Panther actor have been circulating following his death last month. Now, fellow 21 Bridges actor Sienna Miller has spoken about her relationship with him during filming.
Boseman had produced 21 Bridges and had reportedly advocated Miller for a part in it, stating he was a fan of her work. However, when the studio wouldn’t give Miller the salary she asked for, Boseman gave her part of his own salary.
Miller opened up about it in a recent interview with Empire, and explained how she didn’t want to work at the time, but Boseman managed to convince her to join the film.
The American Sniper actor said:
He produced 21 Bridges, and had been really active in trying to get me to do it. He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold. So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.
Miller then went on to explain the salary situation and how she was apprehensive to tell the story, but opened up about it because she felt it was a ‘testament to who he was’.
She explained:
This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’
And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.
Miller added, ‘that kind of thing just doesn’t happen’ in the film industry, and called it ‘the most astounding thing’ she had experienced.
Miller continued:
[Boseman] said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.
In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.’
If that doesn’t confirm what a fantastic human being Chadwick Boseman was, then I don’t know what will.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, 21 Bridges, Chadwick Boseman, Empire magazine, salary, Sienna Miller