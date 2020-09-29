Chadwick Boseman Used His Salary To Pay Sienna Miller More Money When Studio Refused

This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’

And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.