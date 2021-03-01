unilad
Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At Golden Globes

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Mar 2021 03:31
Chadwick Boseman has won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The 43-year-old actor passed away in August after suffering for four years from colon cancer. Boseman never made his diagnosis public, instead going on to forge an incredible career between prestige dramas and tentpole crowd-pleasers like Black Panther, his most significant role.

Boseman, a long-acclaimed actor no matter which film he was in, had been tipped to win the Best Actor award at this year’s Golden Globes for his sensational turn in the Netflix movie.

In the Best Actor category, Boseman beat Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Gary Oldman for Mank, Tahir Rahim for The Mauritanian and Anthony Hopkins for The Father, arguably his closest competitor in the race.

Boseman was the second person to receive a posthumous nomination, next to Jack Fincher for his Mank script. In the film, Boseman plays a trumpeter named Levee who plays in Ma Rainey’s (Viola Davis) blues band.

Director George C. Wolfe told The Independent: ‘I know this may sound full of it, but I think it’s one of the greatest performances ever captured on film. Period. It’s an astonishing performance: how naked it is, how viscerally powerful it is. There’s charisma and then there is the truth and he is filled with both.’

While it’s not yet announced, it’s highly expected that Boseman will receive a posthumous Oscar nomination for his role. While not acknowledged at the Golden Globes, many also think he could receive another nod for his supporting performance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

