Chadwick Boseman’s Family Respond To Posthumous Oscar Loss To Anthony Hopkins

Chadwick Boseman’s brother has responded to the late actor’s loss at the Oscars to Sir Anthony Hopkins.

The Black Panther star, who passed away in August last year, was widely considered the favourite to win Best Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, after largely sweeping earlier ceremonies in the lead-up to the big night.

However, when it came to the category, Hopkins emerged victorious for his incredible turn in The Father. While many were upset over Boseman’s snub – particularly how the ceremony’s format was changed to seemingly hype up a win for him – there’s no hard feelings from his family.

Speaking to TMZ, Boseman’s brother Derrick said the star would have been the first to wish Hopkins all the best following his win, and had always described the Oscars as a ‘campaign’ rather than the ultimate goal.

Boseman’s passing was acknowledged in the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment, which also came under fire for rushing through the list of dead actors, directors and other filmmaking talent while taking plenty of time for music quizzes and other distractions elsewhere in the evening.

Hopkins was denied the opportunity to appear at the ceremony via Zoom – as an 83-year-old during the pandemic, it’s not surprising he didn’t want to travel – instead having to accept the award in absentia until posting a later video on his Instagram.

The legend, whose Oscar win was his first since The Silence of the Lambs, said, ‘Good morning, here I am in my homeland of Wales and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t.’

He continued, ‘I am grateful to the Academy and thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early, and again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you.’

Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, spoke to Variety in the fallout of Hopkins’ win, amid a huge amount of criticism online. The ceremony had changed its traditional order, leaving Best Actor until last instead of Best Picture.

Essentially confirming the Oscars betted on Boseman’s win, he said, ‘It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present. It was a calculated risk, that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it… some people were upset, some people loved it and that was really the point that there was no apathy.’