Chadwick Boseman’s Moving Interview About Black Panther’s Impact Resurfaces
In a resurfaced interview, Chadwick Boseman discussed the impact of Black Panther on two young boys with terminal cancer.
The 43-year-old actor passed away after suffering for four years from colon cancer. He’d never released his diagnosis to the public, forging ahead with a dazzling, inspiring career from his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.
As tributes from his fellow Avengers, actors and fans pour in, an earlier interview with further heartbreaking context has been shared online.
In a SiriusXM press event for the release of Black Panther, Boseman talks about meeting ‘two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who recently passed from cancer… and throughout our filming I was communicating with them, knowing that they were both terminal’.
Boseman said:
Their parents said: ‘They’re trying to hold on till this movie comes.’ To a certain degree, you hear them say that and you’re like: ‘Wow, I gotta get up and go to the gym, I gotta go to work, I gotta learn these lines, I gotta work on this accent.’ Seeing how devoted all of my cast mates are and knowing that will be something meaningful to them.
To a certain degree it’s a humbling experience because you’re like: ‘This can’t mean that much to them.’ You know? But seeing how the world has taken us on, seeing how the movement has taken on a life of its own, I realised that they’d anticipated something great.
The actor went on to explain how it ‘put him back in the mind of being a kid… waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come… waiting for a toy I was gonna get a chance to experience or waiting for a video game, I did live a life waiting for those moments’.
While becoming rather emotional, Boseman added: ‘Just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of this movie. It means a lot.’
Huffington Post reporter Matt Jacobs also shared an earlier interview with Boseman, in which he commented to the actor, with reference to the prep required for all his different films: ‘You’ve been through the wringer.’
Boseman replied: ‘Oh, you don’t even know [laughs]. You have no idea. One day I’ll live to tell the story.’
Angela Bassett, who starred alongside Boseman in Black Panther, wrote on Instagram: ‘This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother’, adding ‘#WakandaForever’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
