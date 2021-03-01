Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Pays Touching Tribute To Late Husband While Accepting His Golden Globe

Netflix/NBC

Chadwick Boseman’s wife accepted his Golden Globe in an emotional speech.

Following the 43-year-old’s death from colon cancer last year, Boseman’s posthumous win came for his final, acclaimed lead performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Advert 10

His wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the Golden Globe on his behalf via video link, drawing praise online after delivering a heartbreaking, tearful tribute to the late actor.

You can watch Ledward’s speech in the video below:

She said: ‘He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team… he would thank his team on-set for this film.’

Advert 10

Ledward continued: ‘He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.’

She concluded: ‘I don’t have his words but we have to take all the moment to celebrate all we love, so thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that.’

Critic Courtney Howard wrote: ‘The absolute strength Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward has demonstrated every single time she’s had to speak on his behalf is truly moving. My heart goes out to her.’

Advert 10

Ashley Spencer wrote: ‘The strength and grace and beauty of Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, my god.’

In the Best Actor category, Boseman beat Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Gary Oldman for Mank, Tahir Rahim for The Mauritanian and Anthony Hopkins for The Father.