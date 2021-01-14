unilad
Channel 4 Announces Friday Night Dinner 10 Year Special

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 14 Jan 2021 13:16
Channel 4 Announces Friday Night Dinner 10 Year Special

Channel 4 has announced a Friday Night Dinner special, to celebrate the iconic show’s 10 year anniversary.

The show, titled You Look Nice: The True Story of Friday Night Dinner, is set to show fans behind the scenes of the comedy classic, as well as delving into the original five-minute plot from which it all started.

Simon Bird (Adam), Tom Rosenthal (Jonny), Tasmin Greig (Mum) and Paul Ritter (Dad) will all return to discuss the antics of their dysfunctional on-screen family, as well as co-stars Mark Heap (Jim), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Aunty Val), Rosie Cavaliero (The Other Jackie), Harry Landis (Mr Morris), and more.

Channel 4

‘I’m delighted that the cast and crew’s amazing work is being recognised in this documentary – unless, of course, everything in it is entirely negative,’ Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper said in a statement.

Big Talk CEO Kenton Allen added:

For the first time ever Friday Night Dinner Night will reveal the true story of how a tiny idea became a massive hit. In these incredibly difficult times, I couldn’t be more delighted that Channel 4 have decided to take fans of the show behind the scenes to discover what it really takes to make a lovely bit of squirrel for millions of viewers.

The 90-minute special will then be followed by the three most popular episodes, as voted for by the public themselves.

Channel 4

‘Over the past 10 years Friday Night Dinner has become a critically-acclaimed, ratings and award-winning smash hit, with viewers loving our dysfunctional family as much as we do. We’re looking forward to spending an evening giving them the celebration they deserve, so we hope you can virtually gather your Mum, Dad, Auntie Val and your socially awkward (and distanced) neighbour and enjoy a lovely little night with The Goodman’s,’ said Fiona McDermott, Chanel 4’s head of comedy.

Although there’s no official release date for the comedy special, the first episode of Friday Night Dinner aired in February 2011, so it’s likely we can expect it around then.

Over the last decade, the cult show has gone on to enjoy 37 episodes spanning across six series; each of which has followed the Goodmans, a middle-class Jewish family who celebrate their faith with a Shabbat dinner every Friday evening – except it is never without interruption from strange neighbours and other goings on.

Emma Rosemurgey

