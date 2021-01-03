unilad
Advert

Channel 4 Documentary On Man Who Survived 5,600-Mile Flight Clinging To Jet Airs Tomorrow

by : Saman Javed on : 03 Jan 2021 15:44
Channel 4 Documentary On Man Who Survived 5,600-Mile Flight Clinging To Jet Airs TomorrowChannel 4 Documentary On Man Who Survived 5,600-Mile Flight Clinging To Jet Airs TomorrowChannel 4

A man who survived an 11-hour, 5,639-mile flight clinging to the undercarriage of a jumbo jet will tell the world his story in a documentary set to air tomorrow, January 4.

In 20125, Themba Cabeka was one of two men who hid in the landing gear of a flight from Johannesburg to London. While his companion, Carlito Vale, sadly fell to his death, Cabeka survived.

Advert

His story will now be told in a new Channel 4 documentary, The Man Who Fell From The Sky.

Channel 4

Cabeka was discovered on the ground at Heathrow Airport following the flight, and was in a coma for six months. He did not learn of his friend’s death until he woke up. The British Airways jet would have flown at temperatures as low as -60C.

Cabeka is one of only two people who have survived a stowaway flight to Britain. The only other person was Pardeep Saini, a car mechanic from Punjab, who endured a 10-hour flight from Delhi to London in 1996.

Advert

Vale’s body was found in the air-conditioning unit of an office block in Richmond, just six miles from Heathrow.

Cabeka, now 30 years old, recalls:

When the plane was flying, I could see the ground, I could see the cars, I could see small people. After a little time, I passed out through lack of oxygen. The last thing I remember just after the plane took off was Carlito saying to me, ‘Yeah, we’ve made it.’

QuantasQuantasPA
Advert

Cabeka recalls meeting Vale in a nightclub in Johannesburg, and the two plotted their route to Britain. Vale had grown up homeless, while Cabeka, abandoned by his mother at the age of three, had been living in a campsite near the airport.

‘My background was very hard. I was raised by my cousin, who adopted me as a child. Everything was normal until she passed away. I was going to school but I had to drop out because I couldn’t pay the fees,’ he explained.

Cabeka, who has adopted the British name Justin, now lives in Liverpool, where Channel 4 producer Rich Bentley was able to track him down.

The Man Who Fell From The Sky airs on Channel 4 tomorrow at 10pm.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tampon Tax Abolished In England From Today To End Period Poverty
Health

Tampon Tax Abolished In England From Today To End Period Poverty

Doctor Wipes Away $650,000 In Debt From Hundreds Of Cancer Patients
Life

Doctor Wipes Away $650,000 In Debt From Hundreds Of Cancer Patients

Bryan Cranston Slams Cancel Culture For Creating ‘Less Forgiving’ Society
Celebrity

Bryan Cranston Slams Cancel Culture For Creating ‘Less Forgiving’ Society

Court Rules Danny Masterson Harassment Cases Must Go Through Church Of Scientology
Celebrity

Court Rules Danny Masterson Harassment Cases Must Go Through Church Of Scientology

Topics: Film and TV, Channel 4, Documentaries, Documentary, Now, South Africa

 