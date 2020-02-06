Channel 4 Is Looking For Contestants For New Series Of Hunted

hunted 1 Channel 4/Shine TV

Personally, I couldn’t think of anything worse than being chased for days on end as a fugitive – like what happens in Hunted.

First of all, it’d be way too stressful. Being hunted across the country, not being able to relax or even use your phone until you’re eventually caught… No thank you.

Secondly, it’s just far too much effort, isn’t it? Imagine having to try and actually vanish from existence while the world’s best investigators are looking for you… it sounds impossible.

Luckily though, some people must enjoy doing it because Hunted is still going strong, and now Channel 4 is looking for contestants for the new series.

A statement on the show’s website reads:

HUNTED, Channel 4’s hit series, is currently accepting applications for its SIXTH series. We’re looking for ordinary people to go on the run and try to disappear in one of the most watched nations on Earth. If you had to disappear tomorrow, for whatever reason – with some of the world’s best investigators looking for you, and some of the most cutting edge technology tracking you, could you just vanish?

hunted channel 4 Channel 4/Shine TV

If you’ve never seen the show, let me break down the premise for you. Basically, a group of people – it’s ranged anywhere from nine to 14 in previous seasons – are instructed to go on the run for around one month in the UK.

While on the run, they are hunted by experts in the field, with the ‘Hunters’ being composed of former and serving police, intelligence personnel, and on-foot teams. These Hunters have access to the contestants’ personal information, and can use various ‘powers of the state’ to capture them – such as CCTV, phone records, and number plate recognition.

In contrast, the Hunted must avoid using technology to evade capture, although they are provided with a debit card with a small amount of money, and a rucksack containing essential and personal items before they set off on their journey.

hunted Channel 4/Shine TV

On the final day, any remaining contestants must reach a designated ‘extraction’ point to be deemed the winner. A total of £100,000 is up for grabs at the end of the show; if all contestants succeed, they split it between them, but if only one wins they get to take home the lot.

If this sounds like a bit of you, you can apply for the sixth season here.

Season five of Hunted will be available to watch on Channel 4 on February 13.