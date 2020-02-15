Channel 4 Looking For Online Shopping Addicts For New Show
Channel 4 are looking for online shopping addicts for a new show and I’m sure I’m not the only one considering it.
ASOS to Missguided, or Amazon to Ebay, we’ve all got our own personal poison: and now Channel 4 want to talk to you about it for their show Supershoppers.
The show’s presenters Sabrina Grant and Helen Skelton want to try help families save £1,000 without having to cut back on their shopping. Save money and still shop? Yes please.
Supershoppers previously brought viewers the inside scoop on Britain’s brands and retailers, as well as money-saving tips and tricks of the trade but now they’re focusing more heavily on online shopping.
In a statement, Channel 4 said:
We are looking for families to take part in our new series.
We want to help your family save money – on everything from your holidays to your utility bills, from the clothes you wear to the food you eat
If you want the clever and savvy shortcuts which will save your family cash, then we’d love to hear from you…
It’s predicted by 2021, roughly 93 percent of UK internet users are expected to do online shopping. Damn.
In 2016, the UK reportedly had the largest e-commerce (online shopping) market in the world and last year we spent a huge £586 billion.
By the sounds of it, us Brits definitely need help saving money online and that Channel 4 shouldn’t struggle to find serial some online shoppers.
You can apply for the Supershoppers by going to the Channel 4 website.
