Channing Tatum And Mindhunter Writer Team Up For Elon Musk TV Series PA Images

HBO is giving Elon Musk fans a unique insight into the world of the entrepreneur with a new limited series about his aerospace company SpaceX.

Consisting of six episodes, the new series SpaceX will be based on the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future by Ashlee Vance.

Advert

Musk is known for his innovative creations, forward-thinking ideas and out-of-this-world hopes for the future, which he wants to bring to life through his aerospace company.

Elon Musk PA Images

The CEO is not attached to the series at this time, but it is set to detail how he handpicked a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they built and launched the first SpaceX rocket into orbit, Variety reports.

The project prompted a new era of private space exploration and culminated in the first manned SpaceX launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.

Advert

Doug Jung, who is known for his work on The Cloverfield Paradox and Mindhunter, will serve as a writer and executive producer on the series, while Magic Mike star Channing Tatum will also executive produce via his production company Free Association.

The series will mark one of the first times Musk has been portrayed in a work of biographical fiction, but the origins of SpaceX will likely make good television; the company initially approached Russian space companies to potentially buy a rocket ready-made, before opting for the cheaper option of building its own.

Since being founded in 2002, SpaceX has conducted a total of 98 launches and is now working on a next generation of ‘fully reusable launch vehicles’.

Advert

Musk is determined to create an ‘interplanetary species’ and has previously claimed that doing so is the only way to prevent humanity from going extinct.

Though this is the first biopic-style show about the company, Musk and SpaceX already have experience with film and TV, featuring in a number of modern projects discussing Mars, including National Geographic’s Mars miniseries, which showed behind-the scenes footage of SpaceX’s first successful Falcon 9 landing and an interview with Musk.

More recently, SpaceX and NASA both partnered with Tom Cruise on the first-ever feature film to be produced outside planet Earth. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the project on Twitter, where Musk also expressed his excitement for the project.

Advert

As one of the more enigmatic figures of modern times, the story of Musk and his business ventures will no doubt make for an interesting watch.