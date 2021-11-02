Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Share First Instagram Picture As A Couple With Amazing Halloween Costumes

@zoeisabellakravitz/Instagram

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz marked Halloween with some incredible costumes.

Rumours that Tatum and the Big Little Lies star have been dating have been abounding for sometime, having escalated after sightings of bike rides and coffee dates around New York, and an appearance at the Met Gala. They first emerged in January this year, after Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Glusman. Tatum had been with Jessie J after his split from Jenna Dewan in 2018.

Advert 10

Kravitz, whose Instagram features one photo of her upcoming role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, uploaded a snap of her and Tatum to her story. The pair dressed up as Taxi Driver‘s Travis Bickle and Iris Steensma, played by Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster respectively in Martin Scorsese’s original movie. The 21 Jump Street star also shared his own photos.

The photos have received a huge reaction on social media, with some describing it as ‘the best couple’s costume’ they’d ‘ever seen’. ‘Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are goals,’ one wrote. ‘Mate, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum look so f*cking good together,’ a second tweeted.

Advert 10

Others have highlighted the original characters and why it may be a bit weird for a couple’s costume; Foster plays a child prostitute. ‘Not a good couples costume y’all she was 12 and he helped her get off the streets… this is NOT a couples costume,’ one wrote.

The pair are said to be enjoying their time together, with a source telling PEOPLE, ‘They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore. It’s obvious that they are very happy.’