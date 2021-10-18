Channing Tatum Emotionally Speaks Out On Dave Chappelle Controversy

Alamy/Netflix

Channing Tatum has addressed the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle and his new Netflix special.

The Closer, the latest stand-up from the comedian, has been marred with backlash since it hit the streaming platform. Chappelle isn’t a stranger to this sort of criticism, given his 2018 special sparked similar anger, but the aftermath of the new release has already seen one Netflix employee fired and others reportedly suspended.

Advert 10

During his show, Chappelle told the audience he was ‘team TERF’, defended J.K. Rowling and made comments about trans women’s genitalia.

Netflix

Posting to his Instagram Story, the 21 Jump Street star shared a clip of Chappelle accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour back in 2019.

In his speech, the comedian recalled his mother teaching him to ‘be a lion so you can be the lamb you really are’, when he was a ‘soft and sensitive kid… I will gab with the best of them, just so I can chill and be me.’

Advert 10

Chappelle also said comedy saved his life.

‘I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment. I understand and hate that he has hurt so many people with things he has said,’ Tatum wrote alongside the clip.

‘Any human can hurt someone (usually cause they’re hurt) but any human can heal and heal others just the same. This little piece healed me back in the day. I can’t forget that. This does not excuse anything hurtful tho to be clear,’ he added.

Advert 10

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby also called out Chappelle and Netflix after its co-chief executive Ted Sarandos referenced her while defending him.

‘Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess. Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chapelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view,’ she wrote.

It’s unlikely that Chappelle will care whatsoever about the backlash. ‘If this is what being cancelled is like, I love it,’ he recently told a crowd, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Advert 10