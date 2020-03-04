Channing Tatum Is Making A Movie About His Dead Dog PA images/Channingtatum/Twitter

We all want to pay tribute to our beloved dead pets, whether that’s through photographs or even a tattoo. Channing Tatum, however, has taken the crown by making a whole movie about his late dog.

Before you start bulk-buying tissues like you did for Marley & Me though, you’ll be surprised to know Tatum’s film Dog is actually set to be a comedy.

Tatum will star in the film alongside a Belgian Malinois named Lulu, named after Tatum’s dearly departed four-legged friend.



The 39-year-old actor shared his dog with his former wife Jenna Dewan, and the pair were left heartbroken when Lulu passed away in 2018 – the same year the couple split.

Dewan shared the sad news of Lulu’s passing on Instagram, where she thanked Lulu for her ‘tireless love, protection and humour’.

The post read:

To our sweet and fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did. Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories…fly sweet angel

After Lulu’s passing, Tatum’s longterm media partner Reid Carolin wrote the script for the film, which Tatum will co-direct. The plot is apparently based on a story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez.

Following a bidding war between several big name studios, MGM won the North American rights to the film, and is set to be released Valentine’s weekend 2021.



Tatum shared the good news on Twitter with some sweet pictures of a road trip he and the real-life Lulu went on themselves.

The tweet read:

A little over a year ago I got back from a road trip where I said goodbye to my best friend. Now I’m making a movie inspired by her. So proud to announce that DOG will be released by @MGM_Studios and in theaters next Valentine’s Day weekend.

The heartwarming comedy, recently acquired by MGM – who also distributed Tatum’s 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street – is about a road-trip Army Rangers Briggs (Tatum) and his dog Lulu embark on as they try to make it to a fellow solider’s funeral on time, driving each other crazy in the process.

You’ve got to admit, the film sounds pretty good. I’m just glad I won’t have to start stocking up on packets of tissues in preparation for it’s release – I can’t be the only one still emotionally scarred from Marley & Me…