Charlie Brooker Just Dropped First Look At New Black Mirror Episode

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Dec 2020 07:26
Netflix

Charlie Brooker has just given fans a first look at a brand new upcoming episode of Black Mirror, with the subject matter set to be the most timely yet.

Taking to Twitter, Brooker shared a teaser for the 2020 mockumentary, titled Death To 2020, which is said to be ‘coming soon’ to Netflix.

You can watch the teaser below:

The clip gives the following mysterious message:

2020. Even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make this year up. But they do have something to add.

Although official confirmation has not yet been given, it’s thought that this upcoming mockumentary will feature British actor Hugh Grant, who has recently shown his darker side in psychological thriller The Undoing.

Speaking with Vulture last month, Grant revealed he was all set to start work on Brooker’s upcoming Netflix special:

I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually. Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.

At the time of writing, there has been no details as to what exactly this episode will involve, but its safe to say the year will have provided ample nightmare fuel for Brooker’s dystopian imagination.

Brooker has worked with Netflix since 2015, after Black Mirror moved over from Channel 4. There are currently five seasons of the frightening sci-fi show, plus a standalone interactive film, Bandersnatch.

Death To 2020 is coming soon to Netflix.

Topics: Film and TV, 2020, Netflix

