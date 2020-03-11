Charlie Sheen Responds To Corey Feldman’s Sexual Assault Allegations In New Documentary

Charlie Sheen PA

Charlie Sheen has spoken out against allegations made by actor Corey Feldman, who claims Sheen raped the late teen star Corey Haim when he was 19 and Haim was 13.

The accusation was made by Feldman in his new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which premiered in Los Angeles, on Monday, March 9.

During the documentary, Feldman reportedly accuses Sheen of raping Haim while they were working together on the 1986 film Lucas. Haim, who passed away in 2010, did not publicly address these claims during his lifetime.

In a statement given to the Huffington Post, Sheen vehemently denied the allegations made by Feldman, stating:

These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred.

Sheen then went on to ask viewers ‘to consider the source and read what [Haim’s] mother Judy Haim has to say’.

Feldman’s documentary apparently features a clip from Judy Haim’s 2017 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, where she identified a different actor, not Sheen, as her son’s abuser.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Judy Haim again defended Sheen from the allegations:

My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up. If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up.

Scheduled to be exclusively released on Feldman’s website, mytruthdoc.com, the film was initially due to be aired on the evening of Monday, March 9, at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET.

However, the website ended up crashing, with Feldman claiming the technical difficulties were due to hackers ‘trying to prevent the stream from airing’. A ‘second worldwide stream’ was then announced for March 10, at 12pm PDT (7pm GMT).

Feldman also took to social media to apologise for the documentary’s delay, saying he was ‘shattered beyond compare’ for those who couldn’t watch the film as expected.

Sharing an Entertainment Weekly article as ‘proof it happened’, Feldman wrote:

SINCE THEY R TRYING 2 PAINT THIS BLATANT ATTACK ON MY 1ST AMMENDMENT RIGHTS 2 SPEAK FREELY AS A HOAX, PPL R WRITING WE NEVER SAID THE NAMES, HERES PROOF IT HAPPENED!

Viewers both online and at the screening also took to social media because of the delay:

According to Rolling Stone, Feldman stopped the screening and brought the house lights up because of the streaming incident, saying he was worried about ‘leaks’ and didn’t want people streaming the doc online not to be able to see it at the same time.