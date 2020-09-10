Charlie's Angels Cast Reuniting For Drew Barrymore's New Show Sony Pictures

Charlie’s Angels stars Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu will reunite for a special episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, which launches on Monday, September 14.

During the new daytime TV series, the trio, who have remained strong friends since filming the 2000s hit, will look back over their time creating the action comedy and its sequel, Full Throttle.

Diaz has rarely been seen in front of cameras since she stepped away from the limelight following 2014’s Annie, so it will be great for fans to see her catching up with friends.

Another famous face will also feature on the launch show, in the form of Drew’s on-screen love interest Adam Sandler. Barrymore and Sandler have been good mates they appeared in 1998 rom-com The Wedding Singer together, and later 50 First Dates in 2004.

As well as chatting to her celebrity friends, Barrymore will also speak to family members of essential workers, whose nearest and dearest have been out on the frontline during the ongoing pandemic, as well as a little boy who went viral for being nervous about his first day at virtual nursery.

There’s also set to be an appearance from Share The Mic Now’s Luvvie Ajayi Jones, who will speak about the movement celebrating Black women and their achievements.

In the meantime, you can catch The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show – a behind-the-scenes edit that’s available to stream on YouTube now.

The Drew Barrymore Show will premiere on September 14 on CBS.