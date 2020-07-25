Charlize Theron ‘Insulted’ She Had To Train Six Weeks Longer Than Male Co-Stars For Italian Job
From Fury Road to Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron is an action film extraordinaire. However, back when she was filming The Italian Job, she had to train for six weeks longer than her male co-stars.
During Comic-Con @ Home’s ‘Evolution of a Badass’ panel on Friday, July 24, the actress reflected on her work in the genre, one that’s historically been dominated by men.
The 44-year-old has no shortage of experience: most recently leading Netflix’s comicbook effort The Old Guard, she’s also starred in Prometheus, The Fate of the Furious, Hancock and Æon Flux. However, working on The Italian Job remake left a bad taste in her mouth.
Theron starred in F. Gary Gray’s 2013 film alongside Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, Edward Norton, Donald Sutherland and Mos Def. ‘The only good thing that came out of that experience was that there was a real pressure to pull off those stunts with the actors – and that was the first time I experienced anything like that,’ she said.
Theron added:
I realised there was still so much misconception around women and the genre. Even though in that film the action is really based on on cars, we had to physically do a lot of that stuff.
But there was a very unfair process that went with that. I was the only woman with a bunch of guys, and I remember vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production and they had scheduled me for six weeks more car training than any of the guys. It was just so insulting.
While it frustrated Theron, it also ‘put a real fire under my ass… I was like, ‘All right, you guys want to play this game? Let’s go’. From there, she ‘made it a point to out-drive all of those guys’.
She also recalled Wahlberg having to pull over halfway through a training session so he could throw up, ‘because he was so nauseous from doing 360s’ in the trademark Mini Coopers.
When Theron first got into action films, she explained that ‘it was so important to sell the authenticity of, yes, I can fight and I can take this guy down and I can survive this’. She later credited George Miller’s 2015 masterpiece, in which she starred alongside Tom Hardy as Furiosa, with ‘altering her trajectory’.
‘It wasn’t until Mad Max: Fury Road came my way… I don’t think I will ever recover from the making of that film,’ she added. It’s an easy rule of thumb: never doubt Theron.
