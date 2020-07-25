Charlize Theron ‘Insulted’ She Had To Train Six Weeks Longer Than Male Co-Stars For Italian Job

I realised there was still so much misconception around women and the genre. Even though in that film the action is really based on on cars, we had to physically do a lot of that stuff.

But there was a very unfair process that went with that. I was the only woman with a bunch of guys, and I remember vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production and they had scheduled me for six weeks more car training than any of the guys. It was just so insulting.