Chernobyl Wins ‘Best Limited Series’ Golden Globe

Historical drama television miniseries Chernobyl has won the Best Limited Series Golden Globe.

Telling the real life story of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986, Chernobyl proved a hit with critics and viewers alike.

Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson, Chernobyl told the stories of those who caused the disaster, as well as those involved in the clean-up effort.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Chernobyl on this much-deserved win.

