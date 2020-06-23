Chicken Run Is Getting A Sequel On Netflix Aardman Animations

Batten down those hatches because a Chicken Run sequel is coming to Netflix.

Twenty years to the day the beloved Aardman animation first hit screens, Netflix confirmed the Chicken Run sequel was expected to enter production next year on Twitter.

The original much loved 2000 family film starred a huge and wide cast including Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha and Gérard Depardieu was box office smash, taking $225 million at the box office. It sits on Rotten Tomatoes with an incredible 97% on the Tomatometer critics score.

It told the story of a plucky gang of chickens looking to escape their farm in Yorkshire.

Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Shaun The Sheep first announced a sequel was in early development in 2018, but it has taken until the 20th anniversary of the original for confirmation.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement at the news.

Definitely the best thing to happen this year.