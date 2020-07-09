Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Cancelled By Netflix
Their bond isn’t eternal, it seems, because Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been axed by Netflix.
The darker twist on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics book of the same name, first hit the streaming platform back in 2018. Throughout its tenure, the show has received much acclaim, with an overall 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
However, mere days after Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was cancelled by The CW, it’s been announced that Netflix won’t be renewing Sabrina’s series beyond ‘part four’.
The climactic instalment of the show, which features Kiernan Shipka in the titular role, is set to premiere later with promises of a ‘a spooky, sexy and supernatural series finale’.
In a statement via TV Line, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said:
Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.
I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was originally developed as a companion to Riverdale – also based on an Archie Comics book – before Netflix picked it up. It’s currently unclear whether the character will join the show, which is set for a fifth season in 2021.
There is no exact premiere date for part four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
