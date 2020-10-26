Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina's Final Season Arrives December 31 Netflix

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will finally come to an end this December.

The platform’s twist on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics book of the same name, first aired back in 2018. However, it was cancelled earlier this year with no plans to renew it beyond ‘Part Four’.

It’s now been confirmed that fans of the Riverdale spin-off will be able to see its conclusion before the turn of 2021.

Check out the teaser trailer for the show’s final season below:

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the streaming date and teaser on Instagram, writing, ‘Get ready for a little New Year’s Evil, Witches!!! #SabrinaNetflix Part 4 drops December 31st!!!’

Fans have been promised a ‘spooky, sexy and supernatural series finale’ for Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her pals, with the Eldritch Terrors descending upon Greendale. The show’s official Twitter account earlier wrote, ‘It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever.’

Upon news of the show’s cancellation, a petition to save it racked up more than 200,000 signatures, but to no avail.

In an earlier statement, Aguirre-Sacasa said it had been ‘an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show’.

Part Four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be available to stream on Netflix on December 31.