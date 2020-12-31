Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Final Season Drops On Netflix Today Netflix

Season four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has officially landed on Netflix today, December 31, after a year-long wait for fans.

The brand-new season is the fourth and final instalment of the supernatural Netflix original, after it wasn’t renewed by the streaming service earlier this year.

But, in the meantime, fans of the Riverdale spin-off will be able to see Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and the rest of the witches waging war.

Check out the trailer for ‘part four’ here:

‘The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale [and] the coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things,’ the official synopsis for the fourth season reads.

‘As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?’

The new season is even expected to include a cameo from Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, Sabrina’s original aunties Hilda and Zelda, from the 1990s hit series Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix

Many fans of the supernatural show were left devastated when Netflix announced it would not be renewed beyond the fourth season, with thousands signing a petition calling on the streaming service to rethink its decision.

‘On July 8th, 2020 it was announced that the show would be ending after it’s 4th season. We are petitioning to bring this back after it’s unfair cancellation and ask that it be renewed for a 5th season,’ the petition reads.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 1 Netflix

‘The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead.’

While we may be waiting a while for a fifth season, at least we’ve season four to keep us entertained for now.

You can streaming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix now.