Chilling Last Word Of ‘Black Widow’ Revealed In The Truth Behind New Film House Of Gucci

MGM/Alamy

House of Gucci has revealed the haunting last diary entry of Patrizia Reggiani on the day of her husband’s murder.

Reggiani, who is played by pop icon Lady Gaga in the upcoming film, became known as the ‘Black Widow’ after she arranged for her husband and Gucci’s owner, Maurizio Gucci, to be murdered in 1995.

Advert 10

Branded by Maurizio’s father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) as ‘a social climber who has nothing in mind but money’, in 1991, Reggiani ordered a hitman to kill Maurizio after he had requested a divorce.

On March 27, 1995, at 8.30am, Maurizio was shot four times in the back, in his office in Milan. The crime was left unsolved for nearly two years, however a tip-off led to Reggiani’s arrest in 1997, alongside the discovery of her disturbing final diary entry.

MGM

Gucci first began in 1921, when Guccio Gucci opened a leather goods shop in Florence. His sons Aldo and Rodolfo grew the brand to what it is today, Daily Star reports.

Advert 10

However, the upcoming film shows how the family’s success came at a price.

Rodolfo’s son Maurizio (Adam Driver), married Reggiani against his father’s wishes in 1972. Reggiani reportedly demanded Maurizio buy her a Ferrari when they first started dating, but the pair’s jet-set lifestyle was put in jeopardy after Maurizio lost millions for the brand in the 1980s as a result of poor dealings.

In 1985, Maurizio left for a business trip in Florence, however the next day he got a friend to tell Reggiani that their marriage was over and requested a divorce.

Alamy

Advert 10

Enraged by the prospect of her and her two daughters losing their status if Maurizio remarried to former model Paola Franchi, who he had just begun dating, Reggiani was allegedly extremely open about wanting her husband dead.

She reportedly even asked her lawyer, ‘What would happen if I got rid of him?’

It was only around two years after the fatal shooting that Reggiani was arrested, alongside the hitman and three others.

It was also discovered that her final diary entry in her Cartier journal was on the day of Maurizio’s murder. It stated the single word, ‘Paradise’.

Advert 10

United Artists Releasing/ Universal Pictures

Arrested adorned in a fur coat and jewellery, Reggiani was deemed ‘La Vedova Nera’, which means ‘The Black Widow’.

She was sentenced to 29 years in jail after she was found guilty of paying 600 million lire (£265,000) for Maurizio’s murder.

During her time inside, Reggiani was allowed to keep a pet ferret called Bambi, but it died after it was sat on by a fellow inmate.

Advert 10

Alamy

In 2016, Reggiani was released after only serving 18 years of her 29-year sentence. Explaining why she hadn’t killed her husband herself, she noted her poor eyesight and how she hadn’t wanted ‘to miss’.

Reggiani is now 72 years old and lives in Milan with a pet parrot. She is estranged from her two daughters.

Despite playing her in the upcoming film, Lady Gaga didn’t meet with Reggiani. However, the popstar still ‘feel[s] her inside […] all the time’.

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott is set to be released on November 26.