Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers Live-Action Remake Coming To Disney+

The live-action adaptation of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers is heading straight for Disney+.

The upcoming twist on the Disney’s 1990s cartoon series will debut on the streaming platform, insiders say, with the original voice cast expected to return.

The classic show followed the titular chipmunks as they start a detective agency and fight crime all around the world, alongside pals Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper.

According to a new report from The DisInsider, production is set to begin early next year in Los Angeles, with Tress MacNeille, Corey Burton and Jim Cummings reprising their roles. However, there’s no confirmed date for when it’ll drop on Disney+.

The film, currently titled Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, bagged director Akiva Schaffer in 2019, one-third of The Lonely Island alongside Andy Samberg and Jorma Tacoma. Schaffer also directed Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, producers on 2017’s Beauty and the Beast remake as well as The Muppets, are also reportedly producing. From an earlier script penned by Barry Schwartz, How I Met Your Mother’s Dan Gregor and Doug Mand are writing the screenplay.

Chip Dale Rescue Ranger Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new take won’t be an origin story for Chip and Dale, nor will it cover the same ground as Rescue Rangers. It’s set to be something rather different, described as ‘meta, something self-referential and cool’.

There’s currently no release date for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers. The first season of the original series is available to stream on Disney+ now.

