unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Live-Action Remake Coming To Disney+

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Oct 2020 10:44
Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers Live-Action Remake Coming To Disney+Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers Live-Action Remake Coming To Disney+Disney

The live-action adaptation of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers is heading straight for Disney+. 

The upcoming twist on the Disney’s 1990s cartoon series will debut on the streaming platform, insiders say, with the original voice cast expected to return.

Advert

The classic show followed the titular chipmunks as they start a detective agency and fight crime all around the world, alongside pals Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper.

According to a new report from The DisInsider, production is set to begin early next year in Los Angeles, with Tress MacNeille, Corey Burton and Jim Cummings reprising their roles. However, there’s no confirmed date for when it’ll drop on Disney+.

The film, currently titled Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, bagged director Akiva Schaffer in 2019, one-third of The Lonely Island alongside Andy Samberg and Jorma Tacoma. Schaffer also directed Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Advert

David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, producers on 2017’s Beauty and the Beast remake as well as The Muppets, are also reportedly producing. From an earlier script penned by Barry Schwartz, How I Met Your Mother’s Dan Gregor and Doug Mand are writing the screenplay.

Chip Dale Rescue RangerChip Dale Rescue RangerDisney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new take won’t be an origin story for Chip and Dale, nor will it cover the same ground as Rescue Rangers. It’s set to be something rather different, described as ‘meta, something self-referential and cool’.

There’s currently no release date for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers. The first season of the original series is available to stream on Disney+ now.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Disney+, Film, streaming

Credits

The DisInsider and 1 other

  1. The DisInsider

    Exclusive: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Will Debut on Disney+

  2. The Hollywood Reporter

    Disney's Meta Take on 'Rescue Rangers' Finds Its Director With Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer (Exclusive)

 