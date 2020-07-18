Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling Sign On To Russo Brothers’ Netflix Movie The Gray Man
Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will star in a Netflix blockbuster from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
The Gray Man, based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, is set to be the streaming platform’s most sizeable investment yet, with an eye-watering budget of more than $200 million.
That said, if the filmmakers behind the biggest movie of all time want to unite Captain America and a Blade Runner for an international espionage franchise-launcher on ‘James Bond levels of scale’, the only answer is yes, absolutely yes.
Gosling will play Court Gentry, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative being hunted down by old-time colleague-turned-enemy Lloyd Hansen (Evans). Like the book series, it’s hoped the first movie will spawn a number of entries, with The Nice Guys star continuing on in the role.
Anthony Russo explained to Deadline:
The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.
With the Russo brothers directing, their company AGBO – which brought Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction to life, Netflix’s most-watched original movie of all-time – is also producing. Joe Russo wrote the script, with Marvel alumni Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely enlisted to give it a polish.
Joe Russo added:
The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical, and the ability to do it with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie.
We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film.
The Russo brothers have also completed work on Cherry, an indie drama starring fellow Avenger Tom Holland as a PTSD-suffering Army medic who robs banks while addicted to opioids.
The Gray Man was once in development years ago under New Regency, with Brad Pitt and Ad Astra director James Gray eyed to helm. However, the Russo brothers have been developing it under the surface for a while now.
Production on the film is expected to start early next year, with no current release date in place.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Chris Evans, Joe and Anthony Russo, Netflix, Now, Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man, The Russo Brothers