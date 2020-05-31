Chris Evans Confirms He Won't Play Captain America Again Marvel Studios

Will Chris Evans ever play Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again? No, I don’t think he will.

Advert

As the world sobbed at the end of Avengers: Endgame, one thing was abundantly clear: Steve Rogers’ long journey through the MCU had reached its natural, deserved destination.

From Evans’ first appearance as Captain America in 2011’s The First Avenger to last year’s finale, the Russo brothers managed to end the hero’s tenure with the shield on the best note. In that regard, it’s unsurprising the actor thinks it would be too ‘risky’ to reprise the role for the sake of it.

Chris Evans Captain America Marvel Studios

The 38-year-old Knives Out star appeared on The Graham Norton Show last Friday, May 29, where he was asked whether his time as Cap in the Marvel world was over or not. He’s been so-so when the question has been raised before – but this time, Evans had a far more definitive answer.

Advert

He explained:

Yes, I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.

As Endgame drew to a close, Steve passed the mantle of Captain America onto Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), whose story will be continued via The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. It was a poignant grace note, swiftly followed by Steve and Peggy’s long-awaited reunion (here come the tears again).

Chris Evans Peggy Carter Captain America Marvel Studios

In an earlier chat with Scarlett Johansson, part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Evans noted that ‘Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey’.

He added: ‘If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.’

Chris Evans Captain America Marvel Studios

During a previous appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Evans also said of his time in the MCU:

Advert

Everything from Endgame was really special to me because my headspace was very much in the reflective, grateful part of it. You almost feel like you’re living in a memory; you feel like it’s almost like the moment’s already passed, so you’re really just trying to soak it in and just appreciate what this journey has been like.

Black Widow, the next entry in the MCU is slated to hit cinemas on November 6 this year. Evans most recently appeared in Defending Jacob, which is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Avengers: Endgame is available to stream on Disney+ now, alongside the rest of the MCU (except Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home).