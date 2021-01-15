unilad
Chris Evans Denies Rumours He’s Returning To The MCU

Chris Evans has denied reports he’s planning a return to the MCU as Captain America. 

The actor earlier said he was done with the role, especially after passing the shield onto Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. His farewell, from returning to the present as an elderly man to his reunion with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), was pretty much perfect.

Yesterday, January 14, a rumour emerged and spread like wildfire across the media: Evans was apparently nearing a deal with Marvel Studios to come back. However, according to the star himself, it looks like America’s ass may not be returning after all.

Clearly having witnessed the hysteria of social media, which had already descended into complaints and theorising over the context of his next appearance, Evans simply tweeted, ‘News to me.’

Whether it’s a bluff or he’s genuinely refuting the claims remains to be seen. The latter would align closer with comments he’s made in the past, in which he seemed resistant, even wary of the idea.

Chris Evans Peggy Carter Captain AmericaChris Evans Peggy Carter Captain AmericaMarvel Studios

He earlier told Graham Norton when asked if he was done, ‘Yes, I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.’

The initial reports didn’t go as far as to detail the circumstances of return, hinting that it’d perhaps be similar to Robert Downey Jr.’s roles in the likes of Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

