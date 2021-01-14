Chris Evans In Negotiations With Marvel To Return To MCU PA Images/Marvel Studios

Chris Evans is reportedly nearing a deal to return as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We last saw Evans as Steve Rogers at the climax of Avengers: Endgame, returning to the present as an elderly man and passing the torch on – or in this case, the shield – to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Advert 10

Many thought that was the last we’d see of Evans in the MCU, making for a poignant goodbye similar to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. However, it looks like he’s about to come back. Like he said: ‘I could do this all day.’

Chris Evans Captain America Marvel Studios

Evans is currently in negotiations with Marvel Studios about reprising the superhero role in a future project. The deal would reportedly see Evans return as Captain America in some form in another project, ‘with the door open for a second film,’ according to Deadline.

Sources told the publication it’s unlikely to be another fully-fledged Captain America movie, but more in the spirit of Downey’s appearances in the likes of Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Advert 10

It wasn’t even the case of fan assumptions; Evans himself was quite open about being done with the role after Endgame.

Old Steve Rogers Marvel Studios

He told Graham Norton last year, when asked if his time with the shield was over: ‘Yes, I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.’

In an earlier chat with Scarlett Johansson, part of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Evans noted that ‘Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey’.

Advert 10

Chris Evans Peggy Carter Captain America Marvel Studios

He added: ‘If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.’

Sources say Evans has been in discussions with Marvel over the past few months, with ideas being floated about his prospective return. With both sides racing towards an agreement, it could be a matter of time before his return is fully confirmed. But as for where he’ll appear and how, we’ll just have to wait and see.