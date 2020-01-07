Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million To Help Australian Bushfire Crisis Chris Hemsworth/Instagram/PA Images

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million to firefighters and communities battling bushfires.

The Thor actor lives with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children in a mansion in Byron Bay, New South Wales; a state which is currently being ravaged by multiple bushfires.

Hemsworth took to Instagram to announce his donation, which will go ‘directly’ to aiding those who are working to contain the fires, and those who are suffering as a result of them.

Take a look at his video here:

The 36-year-old used his platform to help raise awareness for the bushfire crisis, which has been relentlessly destroying land, homes and lives for months.

He appeared to be speaking from the suffering country as he pointed out Australia’s summer is far from over, saying:

As you’re well aware, the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here and there’s plenty of challenging times ahead.

New South Wales Fire PA Images

As well as donating $1 million of his own, Hemsworth encouraged his followers to ‘contribute in any way, shape or form’ if they could.

He added:

What we need is your support and your donations. Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the frontline, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support.

Hemsworth went on to thank those who have already donated to the cause, pointing out it ‘really does make a difference’.

The Marvel star also included a link in his Instagram bio to help people donate to ‘the firefighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.’

On Tuesday, January 7, officials in New South Wales, Hemsworth’s home state, said fires there had claimed 1,588 homes and damaged 653 more, BBC News reports.

About 200 homes have been destroyed in neighbouring Victoria, as well as more than 100 in other states.

Kangaroo PA Images

At least 25 people and millions of animals have died since September, and although recent cool weather brought some relief to the country, temperatures are expected to rise once again.

Hemsworth is the latest celebrity to help raise awareness for the crisis; yesterday, January 6m fellow Australian Margot Robbie shared pictures from her childhood to highlight the natural beauty of the suffering country, and last week popstar P!nk donated $500,000 to hardworking firefighters.

You can donate to the Australian Red Cross here. Alternatively, you can donate to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service here, or the Queensland Fire Service here.