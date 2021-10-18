Chris Hemsworth Reveals Incredible Shape Ahead Of Extraction 2 Filming

Alamy/@chrishemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth is getting absolutely ripped for Extraction 2.

Directed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo brothers, Extraction is still Netflix’s most-watched original film to date, racking up 99 million views in its first 28 days of release.

It didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel – but it did feature a protagonist named Tyler Rake who brutally killed a bad guy with a rake, and a pulse-pounding ‘one-take’ action sequence.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Extraction 2 below:

‘In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost… can still be extracted,’ the current Netflix synopsis reads.

Extraction 2 was officially announced during the streaming platform’s Tudum event, showing the briefest glimpse at the sequel with Rake rising to the surface.

Hemsworth is hard at work behind the scenes, getting into the shape needed for Rake’s death-defying, badass escapades. ‘Six weeks out from shooting on Extraction 2 feelin good and ready. Shout out to my team at @centrfit for giving me all the tools I need for a bulletproof rig,’ the star wrote on Instagram.

There are no details about the sequel’s plot at the time of writing, nor who we should expect to appear. Joe Russo previously hinted at a cinematic universe, which ‘could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters.’

To be fair, it’s not like we’ve never seen Hemsworth looking buff before – he’s the god of thunder, after all. However, last year he revealed his physique for the Hulk Hogan biopic, teasing he was going to ‘put on more size than [he ever has] before’.

Extraction 2 currently has no official release date.