Chris Hemsworth Says Netflix Planning ‘A Couple’ Extraction Sequels

Netflix

Following the success of his film Extraction, Chris Hemsworth says Netflix is hoping to make ‘a couple more’ of them.

Hemsworth made the comments during his recent E! People’s Choice Awards speech after winning the award for ‘Action Movie Star of 2020’, beating the likes of Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Charlize Theron.

At one point this year, Extraction was Netflix’s biggest original movie of 2020 with an estimated 90 million households watching it in its first four weeks on the streaming service. However, it’s since been pipped to the post by Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween, which made its debut last month.

Check out Hemsworth’s acceptance speech here:

In his speech, Hemsworth thanked the film’s director Sam Hargrave, script writer Joe Russo, Netflix for making the movie, and his fans for their support.

The Thor star said:

I want to say a massive thank you for the People’s Choice Award, it’s absolutely fantastic. You guys are the greatest, thank you everyone who voted, who got involved, all the fans, for their support for this film, everyone for watching the movie.

Hemsworth continued, ‘We wanted to make a film that was different, unique, exciting, full of action but one that really pushed the envelope and I think we achieved that but none of it was possible without your support. I’m forever in your debt.’

In regards to making more Extraction films, at the end of his speech Hemsworth added, ‘It was one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had on set and we’re gonna try make another couple more for you.’

Extraction Netflix

The 37-year-old shared the video on his Instagram page yesterday, November 16, along with the lengthy caption further confirming there are more Extraction movies to come.

The caption read, ‘Just like the narrative of this film, I extracted the win right out from under the noses of some truly fine performances. With brute force and mayhem and little regard for my own safety or anyone else’s I pushed forth to victory only to topple off a bridge and sink to my death….or did I……not sure, you’ll have to check out the sequel coming soon.’

Joe Russo, who wrote the movie, confirmed earlier this year that he had closed a deal with Netflix for Extraction 2, but an official release date for the sequel is yet to be announced.

