Chris Hemsworth Says Thor: Love And Thunder Is ‘Pretty Insane’
Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has teased fans by saying the highly anticipated film Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be ‘pretty insane’.
Thor is, at least in my opinion, one of the most lovable Marvel characters out there, and while his time in the MCU could have easily come to an end with Avengers: Endgame, thankfully Marvel Studios has decided to keep him on for more adventures.
Hemsworth will return as the God of Thunder in the upcoming film, which will be directed once again by the much-loved Taika Waititi, director of the much-loved Thor: Ragnarok.
Waititi has been credited with breathing new life into the character, who was perceived as relatively stagnant beforehand, and he will have twice the influence over Love and Thunder as he’s also taken on screenwriting duties for the film, alongside co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
The new instalment was set to start shooting in August 2020 for a November 2021 release, but production may have been pushed back as Marvel has since changed its entire Phase Four lineup. As a result, Love and Thunder is now scheduled to arrive on February 18, 2022.
Though it’s frustrating that fans have to endure a few more months before we see Thor back on the big screen, Hemsworth has implied it will be worth the wait.
In true Marvel fashion, the actor hasn’t shared too many details about the new film, but in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer he revealed the script from Waititi is even more wild than Ragnarok.
Hemsworth commented:
It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best.
If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.
Hemsworth’s comments come after Waititi admitted to fans he was ‘four or five drafts in’ with the script, so it might have actually changed again since he last set eyes on it.
Waititi spoke about the script during an Instagram Live session earlier this month, where he explained:
It’s one of those ones where I can’t wait to do it.
There’s so many great, great things in it. It’s so over the top now, in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok look like a really run-of-the-mill, very safe film.
This new film feels like we asked 10-year-olds what should be in a movie, and then we said yes to every single thing. Space sharks, if you know anything about the comics… That’s all I’m gonna say… Space sharks.
Even if the director does end up making more changes to the script, both his and Hemsworth’s comments suggest it’s destined to be brilliant; I mean, space sharks? What more could we want?
It will be great to see what the creators come up with when the film finally hits cinemas.
