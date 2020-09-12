Chris Hemsworth Says Thor: Love And Thunder Isn’t His Last MCU Movie

After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. I am sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I’m glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.

Of course, I can’t reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that shows something, because this movie was brilliant.