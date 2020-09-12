Chris Hemsworth Says Thor: Love And Thunder Isn’t His Last MCU Movie
Great news, Thor fans: Chris Hemsworth will be reprising the role of the God of Thunder even after the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film.
That’s right folks, the Australian actor won’t be hanging up his hammer after the highly anticipated sequel, with Hemsworth saying he isn’t yet done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Basically, we can all breathe a sigh of relief as the actor – who injected fresh life into the character in Ragnarok, alongside director Taika Waititi – isn’t going anywhere just yet.
Hemsworth made the revelation in a new interview with Elle Man, joking that while Thor might be 1,500 years old, he’s ‘far too young’ to retire.
Upon being asked whether he would hang up his hammer after the release of Thor: Love and Thunder – considering that in the Marvel comics, Foster takes over at that point – the actor said he ‘hoped’ that wouldn’t be the case.
He responded:
Are you crazy?! I’m not going into retirement. Thor is far too young for that. He’s only 1500 years old! This is definitely not the film where I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.
After first stepping into the role of Thor in 2011 with the aptly named Thor, Hemsworth has gone on to play the God of Thunder in two standalone sequels – Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – as well as the Avengers movies.
The actor is currently the only MCU actor to lead more than three solo movies, with his Thor being one of the few Phase 1 heroes we’ll be following along with going into Phase 4.
And while details of what we can expect in the fourth part of Thor’s adventures are currently scarce, Hemsworth did say the following:
After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. I am sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I’m glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.
Of course, I can’t reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that shows something, because this movie was brilliant.
Waititi will once more direct, making him the only director to take on two movies in the Thor franchise. Not only that, but the director will have twice the influence over the upcoming sequel as he’s also taken on screenwriting duties for the film, alongside co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
The new instalment was set to start shooting in August 2020 for a November 2021 release, but production was pushed back as Marvel changed its entire Phase Four lineup. As a result, shooting on Love and Thunder is now not expected to start until the beginning of next year.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit cinemas on February 11, 2022.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Chris Hemsworth, Film, Marvel, MCU, thor, Thor: Love and Thunder