Chris Hemsworth Shares ‘A Couple Ice Cold Snaps’ From Extraction 2 Set

Chris Hemsworth is hard at work in ‘ice cold’ conditions on Extraction 2.

Forget the God of Thunder, the fans want to see Tyler Rake take apart more bad guys with a rake. Extraction was a major hit for Netflix, becoming its most-watched movie above the likes of Bird Box and 6 Underground before Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice came along.

Directed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo brothers, it was a brutal action extravaganza. Despite its ending seeming to spell the end for Rake, he’s coming back – and it’s going to be a rather different mission, it seems.

Following on from Hemsworth’s video as the sequel started filming, the new photos come from the same snowy train. ‘Week two down on Extraction 2, here’s a couple ice cold snaps,’ Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

‘Two things are very different from the last film: one, it’s very, very cold; two, I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out – watch the movie,’ Hemsworth also said in the earlier video.

In a brief teaser shown during Netflix’s Tudum event, we pick up exactly where the movie closes, with Tyler on the verge of death. ‘Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it,’ Mahajan says in a voiceover, before Tyler’s eyes open.

The plot of the sequel hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix, but some reports claim it’ll follow Tyler as he tries to infiltrate one of the world’s deadliest prisons to save a family from a Georgian gangster.

While reports of the film kicking off production have been circulating for the past week, the streaming platform officially announced it today, December 9. ‘EXTRACTION 2 is coming in… icy hot! Production has officially started on @chrishemsworth’s return as Tyler Rake in another deadly mission from director Sam Hargrave and producers Joe and Anthony Russo.’

Extraction 2 is expected to hit Netflix in 2022.