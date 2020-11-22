Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Physical Transformation While Training For Hulk Hogan Biopic

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Impressive Physical Transformation While Training For Hulk Hogan Biopic chrishemsworth/Instagram/WWE

Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to show the wrath of Hulkamania. He’s been busy training for the biopic – and he looks enormous.

Hulk Hogan once said: ‘God created the Heavens, he created the earth! He created all the Hulkamaniacs! Then, he created a set of 24-inch pythons, brother!’

Handlebar moustache, strong tan, massive physique – the Thor actor is going all the way with an ‘insanely physical’ transformation. Now, he’s given us a glimpse of his wrestling figure.

In an Instagram post, Hemsworth can be seen pushing a tire up a hill. It’s pretty big, but that’s not the focal point of the image – look at his arms. They’re bursting. He wrote: ‘Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy.’

While he’ll be getting read to go full Hulk in Todd Phillips’ upcoming biopic, the star will also be preparing to return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside Natalie Portman as female Thor.

In earlier interviews, Hemsworth said of playing Hogan: ‘I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude… I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing.’

WWE

However, his Marvel co-star Chris Pratt didn’t take too kindly to his bulging workout photo, commenting: ‘Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.’

Hemsworth replied: ‘Don’t worry mate, we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s applied here. It’s called instashred.’

The untitled Hulk Hogan biopic is expected for release in late 2021/early 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on February 18, 2022.