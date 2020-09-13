Chris Hemsworth Steals Reporter’s Mic To Take Over Weather Update

Chris Hemsworth steals reporters mic 1 9News

Usually, I can imagine reporters get more than a little bit frustrated when their broadcast gets interrupted by a complete stranger walking into their shot.

When that complete stranger is Chris Hemsworth though, I think it’s fair to say all would be forgiven – even if, say, he went on to steal the reporter’s microphone and completely take over the weather report.

Which is exactly what he did on Saturday, September 12, with the hosts back in the studio completely gobsmacked to see the Thor actor wander onto their screens.

Check out his surprise appearance below:

The situation unfolded as Lauren Phillips broadcast live from a field in Scone, New South Wales, on Weekend Today, with Hemsworth wandering into the shot as Phillips told her viewers she was in the ‘horse capital of Australia’.

Walking up to the reporter and taking her microphone from her hand, Hemsworth started pointing out all of the horses in the field behind him before asking her: ‘What are you doing?’

As Phillips explained she was trying to give a weather report, hosts Richard Wilkins and Rebecca Maddern looked on in shock as though they couldn’t believe what was unfolding in front of them. And, I mean, can you really blame them?

chris hemsworth interrupts weather 9News

The weather reporter then asked Hemsworth to give her a hand reading the forecast, stating: ‘I often get teased about not having the best presenting skills or pronunciation. Wanna help me out?’

The Australian actor jumped at the opportunity, stating:

Hello to all my friends in Melbourne, from Melbourne. I am a Victorian. But that rain, get your brollies out as well I reckon. What have we got here? Adelaide. Rain at times, can’t tell you exactly what time but there will definitely be rain at some point, 20 degrees. Perth, sunny, 19. Geraldton, mostly sunny, 21. Mostly, that means there’s going to be no sun at some point. Karratha, sunny, 36. Heating up, slip slop slap.

Incredible. The newly-appointed weatherman reeled through the national weather for the day, leading Phillips to tell him: ‘You’ve made my job look very easy there, you might just have to take over.’

chris hemsworth crashes weather report 9News

As hilarious as we might have found Hemsworth’s surprise appearance though, it did come at the cost of a group of young cheerleaders who were due to perform on the show the following morning.

Kev Graham, the father of two Epic Cheer Allstars cheerleaders, told news.com.au the Today show had organised to broadcast the weather segment from the club’s Ballina gym on Sunday.

However, they were later told the crew wouldn’t be back in time to film in Ballina on Sunday because the Hollywood actor was booked at short notice to appear on the show in Scone. As such, the weather segment was filmed from Blacktown in Sydney instead.

‘They say they will reschedule but I don’t think that will happen,’ Graham said. ‘I understand that Chris is the golden ticket for ratings but I think most families that watch Today would have loved watching the athletes show off their sport.’

chris hemsworth steals reporters mic 9News

Hopefully the show will reschedule and the cheerleaders will get their cameo soon.