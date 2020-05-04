Chris Hemsworth ‘Stoked To Jump Back Into’ Potential Extraction Sequel
Fans are dying to see Extraction‘s Tyler Rake kill more bad guys with rakes. Fortunately, so is Chris Hemsworth.
The Netflix action extravaganza, produced by Avengers: Endgame’s Russo brothers, has been a huge hit with viewers since dropping on the platform. It’s estimated that 90 million households will have watched it over the next couple of weeks.
Hemsworth, who plays the central ultra-violent hero, recently took to Instagram to celebrate the movie’s popularity, as well as addressing the sprawling demands for another movie.
You can check out Hemsworth’s thoughts on an Extraction sequel in the video below:
Extraction follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a black market mercenary who takes on a job to rescue Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) from gangsters in Bangladesh. During this mission, an eye-watering body count ensues.
The God of Thunder thanked his followers for checking out the movie. ‘You made it the number one film on the planet right now. Looks like it’s gonna be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time which is absolutely mind-blowing,’ he said.
As for reprising the role for a sequel, Hemsworth added:
We love you, guys. It’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is ‘who knows’ but with this kind of support, it’s something I’d be pretty stoked to jump back into.
The film was directed by Sam Hargrave, a former MCU stuntman who clearly knows his way around a proper on-screen brawl – for example, Extraction features a dazzling 12-minute one-take action sequence that features a car chase, gun battles and knife fights.
Joe and Anthony Russo, the former of whom also wrote the film’s script, recently appeared on CinemaBlend’s podcast ReelBlend to chat all things Extraction. One topic that came up was the incredible amount of death dished out throughout.
Joe explained:
For us, it’s certainly a hyper-adrenalised story. And that’s what we liked. We wanted something super aggressive. It’s about a corrupt patriarchy and this damaged character. And so we really wanted to put him in a pressure cooker, an intense situation and a heightened level of action.
Everyone keeps track [of a movie’s body count]. I think there was something called The Carnage Document that they would [use to] keep track of everything that happened in the film. I can’t remember who was keeping track of it, or where it went, but I know it came across in my emails at one point.
The film’s storytelling chops leave much to be desired, but for pure action thrills it’s a bloody good time I mean, Hemsworth breaks a man’s neck with another man’s legs. What more do you want?
Extraction is available to stream on Netflix now.
