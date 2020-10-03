Chris Hemsworth Teams Up With Deadpool Writer For New Netflix Blockbuster Netflix/20th Century Fox

Chris Hemsworth is set to team up with Deadpool writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, for Netflix’s upcoming movie, Spiderhead.

The movie is based on George Sanders’ short story, Escape from Spiderhead, which is the longest volume from his collection titled Tenth of December.

Spiderhead will see Hemsworth star alongside Miles Teller, famed for The Divergent series and Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett, while Joseph Kosinki sits in the director’s chair.

Chris Hemsworth Teams Up With Deadpool Writer For New Netflix Blockbuster Marvel Studios

Kosinki’s adaptation takes place in the near future, as it follows two convicts who become medical subjects in exchange for shorter prison sentences. The two convicts are then forced to confront the demons from their pasts as they become guinea pigs for new emotion-altering drugs.

With a cast only just confirmed, it’s unclear how long fans will have to wait before there’s any kind of release date in mind. At the minute, Kosinski has his hands full directing Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Tom Cruise and Teller, and is set for release in 2021.

Eric Newman will produce Spiderhead for Screen Arcade, following a first look deal with Netflix, alongside Hemsworth, Oren Katzeff and Geneva Wasserman for The New Yorker Studios; Reese and Wernick, Tommy Harper and Jeremy Steckler, Deadline reports.

Although Hemsworth hasn’t teamed up with Reese and Wernick in the past, he did previously welcome Ryan Reynolds into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a creepy love child illustration of Deadpool wearing Thor’s gladiator helmet from Ragnarok and holding a tiny-sized version of Mjölnir.