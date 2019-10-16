Chris Hemsworth Wants To Do Three Amigos Remake With Chris Evans And Robert Downey Jr

Marvel Studios/Orion Pictures

Need someone to handle some slime eating dogs, scum-sucking pigs, and sons of a motherless goat? Call the Avengers because Chris Hemsworth wants to get the boys together for a Three Amigos remake.

Avengers: Endgame wrapped up more than a decade of storytelling, offering triumphant, bittersweet and open-ended climaxes for the world’s favourite superheroes.

Thor (Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America’s (Chris Evans) on-screen time together may have come to an end – for now – but the actors are still chums, with Hemsworth keen on getting the trio together for a fresh project.

While appearing at ACE Comic Con Chicago, the God of Thunder was asked whether he’d be game to work with his fellow Avengers again – and he offered a tantalising idea of what they could get up to.

As reported by comicbook, Hemsworth said:

Absolutely. I would love to. That was so sad about kind of finishing Endgame, was just: ‘Were we ever going to get to hang out again?’ And I immediately started thinking: ‘What else could we do?’ And I’d love to. We could remake the Three Amigos or something.

The original 1986 comedy brought together three iconic stars of the era: Martin Short, Chevy Chase and Steve Martin. It revolves around a trio of silent movie stars mistaken for heroes by a small Mexican town, forced to jump into action to stop evil bandits.

It may be slightly dated now, but it’s still a classic, with great potential to be the perfect star-studded vehicle in a post-Endgame world – add it to the list of trio-based films they could tackle along with Three Men and a Baby.

They all clearly have a bubbling chemistry – Evans previously echoed Hemsworth’s desires to work together, saying he’d love for them to star in an 80s style buddy comedy. In this age of reboots, a Three Amigos remake would be perfect.

Earlier this year, Evans said:

We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we couldn’t get shit done. I would love to do one of those 80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for.

Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his Asgardian role in 2021, in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Evans, on the other hand, stars in The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s upcoming whodunnit Knives Out, while Robert Downey Jr. is set to chat to animals in 2020’s Dolittle.

Let’s hope Hemsworth’s idea to ‘bring together a group of remarkable people’ again comes true, one day.

