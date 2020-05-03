Chris Hemsworth's Extraction Set To 'Become Biggest Film Premiere On Netflix' Netflix

Netflix has had some pretty huge films in recent months, but Chris Hemsworth’s latest movie is set to become the biggest to date.

The Australian actor’s film Extraction dropped on Netflix April 24, and is predicted to be watched in an impressive 90 million households in its first four weeks.

With countries across the globe in lockdown and bleeding Netflix’s content dry, it’s fair to say this might be a factor in Extraction’s huge success, aside from the great talent, mega fight scenes and compelling storyline, of course.

Extraction Netflix

Sharing his excitement for how well the film is doing, Hemsworth took to Instagram where he shared a picture of his character Tyler Rake.

Alongside the photo, the caption read:

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premier on Netflix – with an estimated 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far!

The 36-year-old added they are ‘blown away’ by the response the film has received.

The film is based on lead character Tyler Rake as a black market mercenary who has to use his skills to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Despite it being set to be Netflix’s biggest film premiere, the 116-minute action film has so far received a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many reviews have been fairly mixed, though others seem disappointed the film wouldn’t be hitting cinemas for the full experience.

Extraction Netflix

One critic wrote:

It’s a shame this real crowd-pleaser won’t be playing to crowds, but it still works as a Friday night, pop-the-popcorn, living room entertainment.

While another said:

In the end, Extraction must be added to such Netflix entries as Triple Frontier, 6 Underground and Bright as yet another frustrating example of the streaming giant’s inability to emulate the blockbuster form.

Still, Chris Hemsworth in your living room during lockdown? Yes please.

Extraction is available to watch on Netflix now.