Chris Hemsworth’s Trainer Reveals How He Achieved Body Transformation For Shipwrecked Role

@chrishemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth is known for being jacked as Thor – but one role required a different sort of body transformation.

The Australian actor is a bona fide movie star, recognised worldwide as the ripped God of Thunder and appearing in the likes of Extraction, Rush and Bad Times at the El Royale. Soon, he’ll play Hulk Hogan in a biopic.

Advert 10

While he’s often donning a pretty muscular physique, he had to lose quite a bit of weight in a short space of time for 2015’s In the Heart of the Sea.

Warner Bros.

Based on the sinking of the American whaling ship Essex in 1820, the incident that inspired Herman Melville’s Moby Dick, Hemsworth played Owen Chase, a veteran whaler and first mate aboard the vessel.

It’s not exactly a spoiler to say things don’t go well aboard Essex, and Hemsworth’s character and others end up shipwrecked, starving and risking death. To make those struggles authentic, the actor had to drop his weight. Luke Zocchi, Hemsworth’s longtime personal trainer and friend, said it’s his proudest achievement with the star to date.

Advert 10

‘Everyone thinks of him in Thor, being big and muscly, but this was the big accomplishment for me. It was a huge challenge for us,’ he told Insider, explaining how they ‘implemented intermittent fasting, along with lower calories, and it was crazy how much that worked’.

Zocchi said it’s a ‘really good system to help lose weight’, essentially restricting people to eating during specific windows of time during the day. Like Hemsworth did, some people fast for up to 16 hours a day, and only allow their eating window to be around eight hours.

‘He was so tired from all the training we couldn’t add any more workouts, so nutrition was a big deal,’ Zocchi said. However, while the fasting helped, he eventually had to drop his diet to 500 calories a day just to hit his goal.

Advert 10