Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Says He Stole Five Hammers From Set

PA Images/Walt Disney Studios

Chris Hemsworth obviously couldn’t bear the thought of anyone else lifting Thor’s hammer, so it seems he stole five of them from his film sets and took them home instead.

Celebrities often admit to having taken a little momento from their time spent on a film set, whether it be a favourite item of their character’s clothing, a special accessory or a unique prop.

Most of the items probably sit in a display case or some other special position in the actor’s home, where they can look at it fondly and recall the memories of their time on set.

Marvel/Walt Disney Studios

Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, has turned the props into staple parts of his home – so much so that his wife, Elsa Pataky, has had to put her foot down when it comes to displaying them.

The Thor actor has portrayed the God of Thunder in a number of films, including Avengers Assemble, Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War and Endgame, but it seems the role still holds its novelty for Hemsworth as he apparently has never been able to resist bringing a bit of Thor home with him.

In an interview with Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa, Pataky revealed Hemsworth has taken a new version of Thor’s hammer almost every time he’s played the character. The actor then apparently likes to display the weapons in inappropriate places around the couple’s Australia home.

Pataky explained:

Yes he always picks the best places in the house, and I’m like, ‘It’s not going there’. We have five of them from every movie we’ve done, like, seriously, no.

Thor has two iconic weapons which fans will recognise from Marvel films, namely ‘Mjolnir’, which is the short mallet seen in every Marvel film except during his appearance in Infinity War, and the much larger ‘Stormbreaker’.

Marvel/Walt Disney Studios

Hemsworth spoke about his prop theft on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year, where he revealed he had one hammer on a mantelpiece and another ‘next to the toilet’.

Admittedly the mantelpiece is a fairly acceptable place for Thor’s hammer, but you’d have thought that having to resort to the bathroom as a display area would make Hemsworth think twice about his actions.

It’s easy to understand why Pataky might be getting tired of the hoard of weapons.

However, with Hemsworth set to return to the role for the 2021 film Thor: Love and Thunder, his unimpressed wife might have to find room in the house for yet another hammer.

On the bright side, I suppose the couple will never struggle to put up a nail.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]