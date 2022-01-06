Chris Noth Edited Out Of Sex And The City Reboot Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Alamy

The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has revealed that it has edited Chris Noth out of its season finale, following allegations of sexual assault having been made against the actor.

In December 2021, two women came forward to claim that they were assaulted by the 67-year-old, with one incident allegedly taking place in Los Angeles in 2004, and another in New York in 2015.

Two other women have also reportedly come forwards with similar allegations against the star.

Noth has since been struck off from appearing in the finale of season 1 of And Just Like That, where his character was set to reunite in a fantasy with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker).

The first woman, Zoe* alleged that Noth had sent her ‘flirty’ text messages, before kissing her ‘as she stepped through the door’ simply to return a book to the actor.

Despite telling him to stop, Zoe claimed that Noth then proceeded to rape her.

Lily* is the second woman to have come forward. She has alleged that she had dinner with Noth when she was 25 years old, before being invited back to his apartment to view his whiskey collection, where after some kissing, the actor ‘pulled down his pants’ in front of her’.

She claimed that Noth then had sex with her ‘from the back in a chair’, and that she was ‘kind of crying when it happened’.

Noth’s character, Mr. Big, who featured heavily in the plot because of his romantic relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, was previously killed off in the season’s premiere, The Independent reports.

However, he was set to appear in the season finale within a fantasy sequence, after Carrie scatters Mr Big’s ashes into the Seine river in Paris, as per TVLine.

After news of the allegations of sexual assault arose, the creative team for the show reportedly ruled that Noth’s character’s appearance was not pivotal to the scene.

At the time of writing, Thursday, January 6, HBO Max have not yet released an official statement about Noth’s removal from the episode.

Noth has strenuously denied the accusations and branded them as ‘categorically false’.

However, off the back of the allegations, the actor has since been dropped by his agent, the cast of The Equalizer, an upcoming crime drama series he was set to star in, and also from a $12 million deal with a tequila brand.

Noth’s co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis, released a joint statement on Instagram in solidarity with the women who have come forward, noting how ‘deeply saddened’ they were to learn of the allegations.

The final episode of season one of And Just Like That is set to first air on February 3.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas