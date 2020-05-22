Chris Pratt Accidentally Deletes 51,000 Emails Trying To Get Rid Of Junk Mail

It’s a lot. It’s a lot. I get it, I know, It’s mostly junk. See, what I do is I sign up for everything. I sign up for everything. I’m one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test and be like: ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email.’

And then I do and, you know, which proves my IQ is about seven and I just get junk from everyone and I just don’t erase it. But I also just want to apologise because there’s a lot of emails in there where I just spaced out and didn’t get back to you.