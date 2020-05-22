Chris Pratt Accidentally Deletes 51,000 Emails Trying To Get Rid Of Junk Mail
Many folks can empathise with having a mountain of emails. Fortunately for Chris Pratt, he doesn’t need to worry anymore – he deleted every single one.
As I look at my bulging email account, full of messages I’m not sure I’ll ever read, there’s a small part of me that thinks I should just lay waste to the whole damn inbox. Irresponsible? Maybe. A weight off my shoulders? Definitely.
Pratt, star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, had been making an effort to clear his clutter of junk mail. Inadvertently, he ended up putting all of his emails in the trash.
You can check out Pratt’s live reaction to deleting all the emails in the video below:
The 40-year-old was letting his son play with his phone, when he ‘gasped in shock’ looking at the number of unread emails his dad had.
Pratt explained in his Instagram stories:
It’s a lot. It’s a lot. I get it, I know, It’s mostly junk. See, what I do is I sign up for everything. I sign up for everything. I’m one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test and be like: ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email.’
And then I do and, you know, which proves my IQ is about seven and I just get junk from everyone and I just don’t erase it. But I also just want to apologise because there’s a lot of emails in there where I just spaced out and didn’t get back to you.
It was time to take action. The actor set himself a goal of notching his inbox down by 1,000 emails every day. Inevitably, he got quite bored doing all that on his own, so he enlisted the assistance of third-party software – which is where it all went wrong.
Pratt added:
Okay, okay. So I’m trying not to panic. I think I just tried something to delete anything unread and it just deleted them. And now, I’m like: ‘Oh no. I needed to read ‘em.’
I don’t know where they went. So, and now my battery’s dying. I think I got them all… if I owe you an email, you might want to follow up on that. Resubmit, perhaps, the email and then I’ll read it because it may have just gotten deleted. Yeah, 51,000 messages are in the trash. Oh, f*ck.
As he watched the messages delete, powerless to do anything to bring them back, he said: ‘What did I do, it’s just deleting them all. All my email. Oh, my god. This could be a real nightmare… fresh start!’
To anyone reading this: don’t worry, I’m not going to delete all my emails… yet.
