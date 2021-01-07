unilad
Chris Pratt Accidentally Reveals Star-Lord Is Going To Be In Next Thor Movie

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Jan 2021 11:37
Chris Pratt has accidentally revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord will in fact appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The announcement comes after months of rumours that Star-Lord would join the Ragnarok sequel after Avengers: Endgame fuelled speculation, but nothing was confirmed until now.

‘I’ve got Guardians coming up next year,’ Pratt said, during a conversation on Instagram with Tom Holland.

‘And I’ve got Thor. I’m gonna go be in Thor in Australia, so I’ll be travelling to Australia in about a week.’

Realising the huge bombshell Pratt had just dropped, Holland responded to the ‘crazy’ news by saying, ‘I feel like no one knew that’.

‘Am I not supposed to say that?’ Chris asked. ‘No, they knew that. I think they knew that… If they didn’t, they do now,’ he said Digital Spy reports.

Um, nope, we didn’t. But now we do!

The accidental slip comes just weeks after it was revealed that Marvel had tried to reveal Star-Lord was bisexual many years ago.

It was only in December that the MCU confirmed that Star-Lord Peter Quill is in fact bisexual, but it turns out that filmmakers wanted us to know years ago.

In 2016, they had actually designed a male love interest for the character, which would have been developed if the series had gone on for longer.

‘So back when Chip Zdarsky and I were doing Star-Lord, if the series had gone long enough we actually developed and designed a character we were gonna try to make a love interest for Peter,’ tweeted Kris Anka, who drew the artwork for the Star-Lord series.

You learn something new everyday.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Film and TV, Chris Pratt, Film, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel, MCU, thor, Tom Holland

