Chris Pratt ‘Blacked Out’ On Sleeping Pills And Challenged Dave Bautista To Wrestle Him

Chris Pratt once challenged his Marvel co-star Dave Bautista to wrestle him after ‘blacking out’ on sleeping medication.

Pratt, star of Guardians of the Galaxy, recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote The Tomorrow War, his new time-travel action movie on Amazon Prime.

During the interview, he discussed his love of wrestling growing up, whether it was actually going to Wrestlemania in Seattle or fighting with his brother ‘for no less than six or seven hours’ in their living room. It was all leading up to a hilarious story involving Pratt and Bautista.

Corden told Pratt he’d ‘absolutely love to wrestle’ him, said with a knowing tone and smile that the actor immediately picked up on. ‘I know what that means, and I appreciate it. So thank you because I’d like to wrestle you, too,’ he replied.

He then recounted a story involving his past experiences with sleeping pills. ‘There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don’t anymore because of things like this,’ Pratt explained.

‘I would text people, and I’d blackout, have no idea what I’m texting people, on like an Ambien,’ he said. One day, the pair were on set together when Bautista approached him to ask about a text he’d sent the night before. Pratt couldn’t remember, which made Bautista cackle with laughter.

Immediately, Pratt was concerned about what he’d sent. After checking his phone, he discovered a rather large message he’d sent while ‘blacked out’ on Ambien, challenging Bautista to wrestle him.

‘It was like… Dave? I want to wrestle. I want to wrestle you. No one needs to know, but I just want to know, I think I could take you. I think I can wrestle you, bro, like collegiate rules. No elbows, no knees. I just want – I want to feel the power,’ the star said.

Pratt admitted feeling ‘mortified’ by the text, citing it as one of the reasons he doesn’t take sleeping pills anymore. He also acknowledged he’d have no chance in a fight against Bautista, a former WWE champion and in Pratt’s own words, ‘the toughest guy in Hollywood… Dave would kill me.’

Fortunately, the two Guardians never went head-to-head in the end, with Pratt thankfully escaping a Batista Bomb. ‘I fancy your chances against a lot of people; you should never ever wrestle him,’ Corden also said.